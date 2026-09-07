The coalition said the structures would require voters to pass through single-file passages controlled by uniformed personnel.

It claimed similar structures were used during the May 2025 national elections, leading to long queues, voters leaving without casting ballots, and difficulties for persons with disabilities, senior citizens and pregnant voters.

The group said the issue falls within the DND’s authority because AFP personnel deployed to polling areas derive their election-related mandate from the Commission on Elections.

It cited Article IX-C, Section 2(4) of the Constitution, which allows the AFP to be deputized by Comelec for the purpose of ensuring free, orderly, honest, peaceful and credible elections.

The coalition also cited Section 35 of Comelec Resolution No. 11237, dated 25 June 2026, which it said prohibits AFP and Philippine National Police personnel from entering or staying within 50 meters of a polling place unless specifically authorized by the commission.

It added that peace officers detailed by electoral boards must stay within 30 meters and must not obstruct voters’ access to polling places.

The group asked Teodoro to direct the Western Mindanao Command, 1st Infantry Division, and 101st and 103rd Infantry Brigades to prohibit AFP personnel from erecting, positioning, manning or controlling fences, gates, barriers or bamboo channels around voting centers without written Comelec authority.

It also asked that any structures already erected be dismantled or placed under the exclusive control of the supervising Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education official and election officer before the end of 13 September.

The coalition further sought a public statement from the AFP that it would not erect or man barriers at voting centers and would observe the legally prescribed distance.

The group stressed that it was not asking for reduced security.

“We want soldiers on the roads, at the checkpoints and on the ballot transport routes, in force. We ask only that they not be at the door,” it said.

The coalition also said it was not accusing any AFP officer or unit of misconduct.

Instead, it said authorities should clarify who controls the opening of the maze, whether voter lists are consulted there, why narrow channels are used instead of wider entrances, and whether the practice is applied uniformly or selectively within municipalities.

The group said it also sent a companion letter to the Comelec En Banc asking whether written authority under Section 35 had been issued for Lanao del Sur.

Copies of the letter were furnished to the AFP chief of staff, Western Mindanao Command, commanders of the 1st Infantry Division and the 101st and 103rd Infantry Brigades, the PNP, PRO-BAR, MBHTE, Commission on Human Rights and election observer groups.