The arrest of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez on plunder charges should put to rest criticisms that President Marcos Jr. is a weak leader who lacks the resolve to turn on allies, Senator Ping Lacson said Monday.

“Let the trial proceed and let the evidence speak. Most importantly, the former Speaker is now given his day in court,” he said in a post on X shortly after authorities served a Sandiganbayan warrant on Romualdez, who was confined at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

“The Ombudsman likewise deserves all the praise and support from the Filipino people,” Lacson added.

Romualdez is a first cousin of Marcos.

Lacson had been on the receiving end of accusations, particularly from opposition senator and now detained Senator Rodante Marcoleta, of shielding Romualdez and other politicians allied with the administration by “deliberately” avoiding leads pointing to their culpability.