“Wasted public funds due to misuse: Based on official records and our investigation, the total cost of identified completed, ongoing (and suspended) DPWH Flood Control and Multi-Purpose Projects along the ‘illegal’ Laguna Lakeshore Reclamation Areas in Taguig City has so far reached P3.713 billion," Lacson said in a post on X.

The amount does not yet include other flood control projects suspected of being potentially anomalous, including slope protection and flood mitigation projects along the Taguig River. Lacson said the scheme involved double billing and “ghost” projects using recycled photos from previously completed contracts to justify billing and payment for purportedly new projects.

The DPWH had already launched a crackdown on the alleged illegal reclamation activities in a portion of Laguna de Bay on Taguig’s side, triggered by Lacson’s office's findings. A cease-and-desist order had also been issued by the Office of the President, through the Philippine Reclamation Authority, to stop the supposed illegal projects along Laguna de Bay.

Lacson previously said that the reclamation activities, aside from ghost slope protection and flood mitigation projects, may harm the environment because they involve dumping into Laguna Lake the garbage that was supposed to be brought to the Rizal provincial sanitary landfill.

Overall, the purported questioned land titles covered 38.83 hectares across four parcels of allegedly illegally reclaimed land in Taguig, which were initially identified as covered by “fraudulently” issued land titles.

The latest findings were reportedly based on materials provided by the PRA itself to Lacson’s office and were expected to be turned over to the Ombudsman for further investigation. This is in addition to the first batch of documentary evidence that Lacson’s office submitted to the Ombudsman in late July, which recommended charges of plunder, graft, and malversation.

The findings resulted from Lacson’s independent probe into infrastructure projects in Taguig, which allegedly included “ghost” and substandard projects, while others were double-billed.

Cayetano has denied allegations of illegal “private” reclamation in Taguig along Lagude Bay, asserting that the city's projects are either entirely government-owned public parks or flood-mitigation projects executed through coordination between past and current administrations.

‘Theatrics, political persecution’

In a Facebook post on Monday, Cayetano fired back at Lacson for employing “misleading accusations,” and accused him of weaponizing the so-called findings by his office to allegedly smear a political opponent. The Senate minority derided Lacson’s latest attacks as “theatrics,” urging him to leave the investigation to the proper authorities and stop turning the issue into a spectacle.

“To be fair—if there is evidence against DPWH, Taguig, or against me, then present it. Allow the investigative offices (like the Office of the Ombudsman) to do their job,” Cayetano stressed.

He also accused Lacson of intimidating witnesses and even agencies, then making announcements on their behalf.

“Senator Lacson has perfected the art of political persecution, which is a combination of demolition jobs, witch hunts, and trial by publicity, disguised as legal prosecution.

Over the weekend, the Senate minority leader implied that the government faces little to no risk from the possible consequences of the land dispute, given that the state would ultimately benefit the government through the land reversion if the allegation regarding its title is established.

He also noted that the City of Taguig, under the leadership of his wife, Mayor Lani Cayetano, had long wanted the properties examined.

“On the one hand, we are also hoping that is true. Why? Because if it is indeed illegal, it would go to the government. That means we would now have 18 hectares for the government,” he said.

Citing official records obtained by his office, Lacson named the top five contractors involved in Taguig’s alleged anomalous projects covering P2.372 billion.

Dahl Construction reportedly accounted for the lion’s share with P858.22 million, covering five solo projects worth P571.5 million and four joint ventures totaling P286.7 million. This was followed by J.C. Uyecio with P483.1 million, covering four joint ventures, and Toughbuilt with P434.2 million, covering three solo projects.

Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc., named by President Marcos Jr. as one of the top 15 flood control contractors, accounted for P329.9 million, covering two joint ventures with Core Check and one with Beam Team. Lastly, GR Fervidal: P266.6 million covering five solo multi-purpose building projects

All of the multipurpose building projects of GR Fervidal were suspended due to a “revision of plans” involving soil re-investigation, Lacson said.

Earlier, Lacson cited evidence linking Cayetano to “illegal” reclamation projects along Taguig’s lakeshore development that purportedly lacked the required permits from agencies including the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The projects, he alleged, were funded using the national budget meant for slope protection projects, but officials who had knowledge of them were too “harassed and intimidated” to speak during the previous budget hearings.

According to Lacson, the evidence points to Cayetano virtually controlling DPWH operations and related activities in Taguig, with district engineers facing possible dismissal if they acted without his approval, and to a purported 33 percent kickback scheme in the city's infrastructure projects.

Lacson earlier alleged that public funds involved in the alleged anomalous projects in Cayetano's turf totaled P14.4 billion, covering the period from 2020—when Cayetano was still the Speaker of the House of Representatives—to 2025.

The scheme allegedly involved recycling photos from previously completed contracts to justify billing and collect payments for purportedly new projects.

Cayetano has repeatedly dismissed Lacson’s allegations of ghost projects in Taguig as "sweeping" and "overboard," while maintaining that he will confront them head-on.