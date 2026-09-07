“On its face, these charges are welcome. Any step toward accountability for this flood control mess is always welcome, especially given the slow and opaque way investigations have proceeded,” Tiangco said in a statement

Even with the charges, however, the lawmaker expressed hope that the relationship between Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla and Romualdez would not affect any future cases from being filed.

“Today is not a victory or a day to celebrate about. It is a welcome step, but only a baby step in sorting out this mess,” he explained.

Duterte maintained that despite the Romualdez case, there were many more answers that needed to be answered when it came to the multibillion peso flood control scandal.

‘First step toward accountability’

In a separate statement, Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco said that the filing of charges against the former House leader was something that the public had long waited for and an “important first step toward accountability."

The solon reiterated his belief that the kickbacks when it came to infrastructure projects was not something that officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and contractors could carry out without help from the legislature.

Tiangco commended Remulla for maintaining its mandate in light of supposed external influences concerning the case.

Noting how the issue was first mentioned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the lawmaker stressed that the success of the administration’s anti-corruption campaign rested on whether or not all individuals accountable were placed in jail.

“Accountability can not be selective. There are no small or big fish. Friends, enemies or cousins—no one should get a free pass when it comes to public funds. Follow the evidence where it leads,” Tiangco stated.

He stressed that the arrest should serve as a warning for all public officials in government, highlighting how the charges were proof that the “wheels of justice were moving” in the country.

‘Speaker will face the charges head on’

Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, on the other hand, offered support for Romualdez as he expressed confidence that the former Speaker would be afforded with proper due process in accordance with the law.

The House leader recalled that it had been the repeated stance of Romualdez’s camp that it was prepared to prove their client’s innocence given the opportunity to defend himself in court proceedings.

“I think this former Speaker is also, you know, given the chance to prove himself of his innocence and we are calling for due process. Like I said, he has not, he has welcomed investigations and did not leave the country and he did not evade it,” he said.

“We are certain that the Speaker will face these charges head on,” he added.

Adiong admitted that he had not seen the former Speaker “in some time” but said that he knew that Romualdez was “very much fine.”