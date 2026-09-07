“These awards reinforce our belief that making homeownership more accessible is about more than building houses. It is about creating communities where families can live comfortably, build their futures, and stay connected to opportunities,” Filinvest Land President and CEO Tristan Las Marias said.

“We are proud that our developments across Luzon and the Visayas are helping bring that vision to more Filipino families,” he added.

The Best Large Scale Housing Developer award cited Filinvest Land’s broad residential presence and its efforts to address varying housing needs through developments near emerging economic corridors, its Futura brand and flexible financing options.

In Central Luzon, Claremont offers a first-home option near the Clark economic zone, connecting residents to employment and investment opportunities while providing a family-oriented community environment.

Meanwhile, Futura Homes Palm Estates is a 51-hectare master-planned township in Talisay City that offers open spaces, modern conveniences and access to Bacolod City and the Bacolod-Silay International Airport.

The company said the recognitions affirm its commitment to developing communities that connect Filipino families to better living and greater opportunities. Its portfolio includes residential communities, townships, industrial parks and commercial centers.

Filinvest Land, the property arm of Filinvest Development Corp., has a nationwide portfolio of more than 280 projects spanning residential communities, condominiums, lifestyle retail, offices, mixed-use estates and industrial parks.