FLI said its office leasing portfolio maintained high occupancy and tenant retention despite shifts in Metro Manila’s office market, providing the company with steady recurring income.

The portfolio includes Grade A developments across major business districts and growth corridors, including the Northgate Cyberzone buildings at Filinvest City in Alabang.

The company said demand in the office market is increasingly being shaped by corporate tenants seeking green building certifications, operational efficiency and spaces suited for hybrid work arrangements.

Steady office leasing revenues, combined with residential sales, supported FLI’s overall performance during the period.

FLI has more than 280 projects nationwide spanning residential developments, condominiums, retail properties, offices, mixed-use estates and industrial parks.

Its major developments include Filinvest City in Alabang, Filinvest New Clark City, Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered Filinvest Innovation Park-Ciudad de Calamba.