“It's OK. Ganda ng laban. Ganyan naman ang laro, may mananalo, may matatalo,” one Facebook user shared.

Another commenter echoed the sentiment, writing, “Okay lang ‘yan, talagang ganon, may mananalo at matatalo. You're still [a] champion in our [hearts].”

Many highlighted how proudly Eala represented the country on the international stage.

“Alam [kong] mahirap na pagkatalo ito [para] kay Alex Eala. Kita naman namin kung paano mo binigay ang lahat para sa bayan at sa next round. We [are] still proud of you, Alex. Kita-kits na lang sa next match mo sa Asian game. Salamat sa pagwagayway ng bandera natin sa ibang bansa,” a supporter posted.

Beyond the score, neutral and dedicated fans alike praised the sheer quality of the match, viewing it as a testament to the bright future of women’s tennis.

One viral post captured the mood of global tennis enthusiasts: “Alex Eala vs. Iva Jovic was cinema. Over 3 hours of elite play between best friends. The future of women’s tennis is in great hands.”

The dedicated community page Alex Eala Mania also shared an encouraging message to rally behind the tennis star:

“Thank you, Alex, for the incredible fight! You gave it everything on court, showed heart, determination, and never gave up. Win or lose, you made us proud. Keep your head up, Alex — this is just another step in your journey. Thank you for the fight, Alex! We’re proud of you!”