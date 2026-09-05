Filipina tennis star Alex Eala battles close friend and world No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States in the third round of the 2026 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The 21-year-old Eala, seeded No. 17, is seeking a breakthrough victory over Jovic and a spot in the fourth round.

Jovic owns a 2-0 career record against Eala, having beaten the Filipina at Roland Garros and the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club earlier this year.

Eala reached the third round after defeating Mary Stoiana, 6-1, 6-2, and Oleksandra Oliynykova, 6-1, 6-4. Jovic advanced after beating Magdalena Frech, 7-5, 6-3, and Francesca Jones, 6-4, 6-4.

The winner will advance to the round of 16 and face defending champion Coco Gauff, who defeated Cristina Bucsa, 6-3, 6-4.

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JOVIC LEVELS DECIDER AT 4-4

World No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States levels the deciding third set at 4-4 against Alex Eala in their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The match is now down to a tense final stretch, with both players two games away from the round of 16.

JOVIC CUTS EALA’S LEAD TO 4-3

World No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States holds serve to trim Alex Eala’s lead to 4-3 in the deciding third set of their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Eala remains ahead as the match enters a crucial stretch.

EALA OPENS UP 4-2 LEAD

Alex Eala stretches her advantage to 4-2 in the deciding third set against world No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States in their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Filipina is now two games away from sealing a place in the round of 16.

EALA EDGES AHEAD 3-2

Alex Eala holds serve to regain the lead at 3-2 in the deciding third set against world No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States in their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Filipina is three games away from a place in the round of 16.

JOVIC LEVELS DECIDER AT 2-2

World No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States holds serve to tie the deciding third set at 2-2 against Alex Eala in their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

JOVIC GETS ON THE BOARD

World No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States holds serve to cut Alex Eala’s lead to 2-1 in the deciding third set of their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Eala remains ahead as she continues her push for a place in the round of 16.

EALA SURGES TO 2-0 LEAD

Alex Eala opens a 2-0 lead in the deciding third set against world No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States in their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Filipina has seized early control of the decider as she pushes for a place in the round of 16.

EALA STRIKES FIRST IN DECIDER

Alex Eala holds serve to take a 1-0 lead in the third set against world No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States in their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Filipina forced the deciding set after taking the second frame, keeping her bid for a place in the round of 16 alive.

JOVIC INJURED?

World No. 14 Iva Jovic appears to be dealing with some physical discomfort during the third set against Alex Eala, though no injury has been officially confirmed.

The American’s movement and condition will be closely watched as the deciding set progresses.

EALA FORCES A DECIDER

Alex Eala takes the second set against world No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States, forcing a deciding third set in their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

After narrowly dropping the opener, 7-5, the Filipina responded with a strong second-set performance to keep her bid for a place in the round of 16 alive.

EALA MOVES WITHIN A GAME OF THE SET

Alex Eala holds serve to extend her lead to 5-3 in the second set against world No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States in their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Eala is now one game away from forcing a deciding third set after dropping the opener, 7-5.

JOVIC CLOSES GAP TO 4-3

World No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States holds serve to cut Alex Eala’s lead to 4-3 in the second set of their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Eala remains ahead as she tries to force a deciding third set after dropping the opener, 7-5.

EALA EXTENDS LEAD TO 4-2

Alex Eala holds serve to open up a 4-2 lead in the second set against world No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States in their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Filipina is pushing to force a deciding third set after dropping the opener, 7-5.

JOVIC CUTS EALA’S LEAD TO 3-2

World No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States holds serve to trim Alex Eala’s lead to 3-2 in the second set of their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Eala is trying to force a deciding third set after dropping the opener, 7-5.

EALA MOVES AHEAD 3-1

Alex Eala opens up a 3-1 lead in the second set against world No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States, keeping alive her bid to force a deciding third set in their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Eala is looking to turn the match around after Jovic edged the opening set, 7-5. The Filipina entered the tournament in strong form after reaching the Wimbledon round of 16 and winning her first WTA singles title in Washington earlier this season.

EALA MOVES AHEAD 2-1

Alex Eala holds serve to take a 2-1 lead in the second set against world No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States in their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.



The Filipino is trying to force a deciding set after dropping the opener, 7-5.

JOVIC LEVELS SECOND SET AT 1-1

World No. 14 Iva Jovic holds serve to tie the second set at 1-1 against Alex Eala in their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Eala is trying to force a deciding set after dropping the opener, 7-5.

EALA STRIKES FIRST IN SECOND SET

Alex Eala holds serve to take a 1-0 lead in the second set against world No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States, looking to force a deciding third set after narrowly losing the opener, 7-5.

JOVIC TAKES FIRST SET, 7-5

World No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States claims a tightly contested opening set, 7-5, against Alex Eala in their US Open third-round showdown at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Eala fought back from an early break down and managed to level the set at 4-4, then again at 5-5, but Jovic regained control late and closed out the set to move one step closer to the round of 16.

JOVIC MOVES AHEAD 6-5

World No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States holds serve to take a 6-5 lead over Alex Eala in the opening set of their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

EALA LEVELS IT AT 5-5

Alex Eala breaks back to tie the opening set at 5-5 against world No. 14 Iva Jovic in their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

JOVIC BREAKS FOR 5-4 LEAD

World No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States breaks Alex Eala’s serve to move ahead 5-4 in the opening set of their US Open third-round clash.

EALA LEVELS IT AT 4-4

Alex Eala fights back to tie the opening set at 4-4 against world No. 14 Iva Jovic in their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

EALA PULLS WITHIN ONE

Alex Eala holds serve to cut world No. 14 Iva Jovic’s lead to 4-3 in the opening set of their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Jovic entered the match with a 2-0 career record against Eala.

JOVIC LEADS 4-2

World No. 14 Iva Jovic of the United States holds a 4-2 advantage over Alex Eala in the opening set of their US Open third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

JOVIC LEADS 3-1

World No. 14 Iva Jovic holds serve to extend her first-set advantage to 3-1 against Alex Eala.

JOVIC BREAKS FOR 2-1

Jovic breaks Eala’s serve to take the first advantage of the match, moving ahead 2-1 in the opening set.

JOVIC LEVELS AT 1-1

Jovic holds serve to tie the first set at 1-1.

EALA STARTS WITH 1-0 LEAD

Eala holds serve in the opening game to take a 1-0 lead against Jovic.

MATCH UNDERWAY

Eala and Jovic begin their highly anticipated third-round showdown at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The two rising stars are close friends off the court and have also played doubles together, but friendship takes a back seat with a place in the second week of the US Open at stake. The official US Open described the matchup as a meeting between two Top 20 players on the tournament’s biggest stage.