TACLOBAN CITY — The Office of Civil Defense in Eastern Visayas sent its mobile desalination machine to the drought-affected town of Hilongos, Leyte, to address its shortage of fresh water supply as parched lands continue to widen in the western municipalities of the province.
The Department of Agriculture regional office is already monitoring the extent of the drought, which has now reportedly affected several towns in Leyte.
“This is beyond saving,” says Pablo Mercadal as he watches the newly grown palay on the cracked earth of his rice field.
OCD-8 said it sent its mobile desalination equipment following a request from Hilongos Mayor Manuel Villahermosa, citing reduced water availability in several areas of the municipality, particularly affecting agricultural activities and other essential needs.
“The mobile desalination equipment will be utilized to augment available water sources and support the municipality’s ongoing drought mitigation measures,” OCD-8 said in a statement.
Villahermosa said the continuing drought has already destroyed crops, while households are running out of clean sources of water.
“There has been no rain for over a month now,” he says.
Villahermosa appealed to his constituents who have reliable sources of clean water to share them with those in need.
He also appealed to residents not to burn grass and dried plants to avoid grass fires.