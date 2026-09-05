“This is beyond saving,” says Pablo Mercadal as he watches the newly grown palay on the cracked earth of his rice field.

OCD-8 said it sent its mobile desalination equipment following a request from Hilongos Mayor Manuel Villahermosa, citing reduced water availability in several areas of the municipality, particularly affecting agricultural activities and other essential needs.

“The mobile desalination equipment will be utilized to augment available water sources and support the municipality’s ongoing drought mitigation measures,” OCD-8 said in a statement.

Villahermosa said the continuing drought has already destroyed crops, while households are running out of clean sources of water.

“There has been no rain for over a month now,” he says.

Villahermosa appealed to his constituents who have reliable sources of clean water to share them with those in need.

He also appealed to residents not to burn grass and dried plants to avoid grass fires.