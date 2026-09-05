Datiles said that under Batas Pambansa 33, it is illegal to sell or distribute petroleum products for profit without the necessary license or authority from the proper authorities.

He added that Presidential Decree 1865 (Illegal Trading in Petroleum Products), which amended BP 33, was enacted to address emerging unfair trade practices and ensure energy conservation.

Operatives from the CIDG Southern Leyte Provincial Field Unit and Sogod Municipal Police Station confiscated three storage tanks containing about 29,000 liters of diesel, premium and unleaded gasoline, with a total estimated value of P2,182,400.

Authorities also confiscated the gasoline station’s fuel dispenser pumps, fuel nozzles with hoses and sales invoices.

Datiles said the CIDG, in close coordination with the Department of Energy, is intensifying its monitoring and enforcement operations against illegal trading, hoarding and profiteering involving petroleum products to eliminate unfair trade practices that sabotage the national economy and endanger public safety.