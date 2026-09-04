Founded in 2011 by retired Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban, the FLP promotes the principle that liberty and prosperity should advance together under the rule of law.

The museum is targeted to open in 2030 and will rise on a 3,350-square-meter property in Alabang Global City donated by State Properties Corporation.

Among those who joined the ceremony were Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda, retired Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, former BSP Governor Amando Tetangco Jr., BSP Monetary Board Member Benjamin Diokno, Solicitor General Darlene Marie Berberabe, and State Properties Corporation officials Allen Roxas and Mary Maquilan.

The time capsule contains the Alabang Global City master plan, the museum’s architectural design and blueprint, and BSP commemorative currency marking the Supreme Court’s 125th anniversary.

Gesmundo said the FLP has grown from Panganiban’s vision into a wider community of scholars, educators, professionals and institutions.

“FLP is ultimately about people,” Gesmundo said. “It is about believing in the potential of the next generation.”

He described the planned museum as “another seed planted in the continuing work of the Foundation,” expressing hope that it would “take root, flourish, and bear abundant fruit for generations to come.”

Panganiban, meanwhile, said the ceremony marked the realization of a long-held vision for a futuristic, immersive and AI-powered museum centered on safeguarding liberty and nurturing prosperity under the rule of law.