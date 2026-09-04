NIA personnel are being briefed on government property and supply management rules, including procurement procedures under Republic Act No. 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act, and Republic Act No. 12009, or the New Government Procurement Act.

Other topics include the inspection and acceptance of deliveries, issuance and use of supplies, physical inventory and reconciliation, and the disposal of government property.

The sessions are being led by personnel from the NIA Central Office Procurement and Property Division, including Manager Elaine P. Villanueva-Diesta, Storekeeper Josine Nessa O. Nazareta, Senior Administrative Assistant George B. Morales, and Property/Supply Officer Claudine J. Vilog.

The seminar forms part of NIA Region II’s efforts to ensure that government-issued property and supplies are properly recorded, accounted for, and managed in accordance with existing rules.