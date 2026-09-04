Basey was previously among areas in Samar affected by the presence and activities of the New People’s Army.

Basey Mayor Luz Chu-Ponferrada said the declaration was the result of coordinated efforts among provincial, municipal and barangay governments, security forces, national government agencies and other stakeholders.

She also credited residents for rejecting violence and supporting peace efforts.

“Maintaining peace is a never-ending responsibility, which is shared not only by our uniformed personnel and the local government units but also by the stakeholders, ensuring that no community is left behind in terms of basic services no matter how remote the area,” Ponferrada said.

The Army’s 8th Infantry Division also lauded the local government and residents of Basey for achieving SIPSC status.

The division said lasting peace would require continued cooperation among government agencies, security forces and communities.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to support Basey and other areas in Samar in maintaining peace and security while promoting sustainable development.