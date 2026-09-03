“Sa nangyari sa Tacloban, within one minute tumawag ang teacher sa 911 at within four minutes, dumating ang BFP on-site. It’s working. Turuan po natin ang ating mga kabataan na gumamit ng 911, nationwide na po iyan,” Remulla said.

(In the Tacloban incident, the teacher called 911 within one minute and the Bureau of Fire Protection arrived on-site within four minutes. It’s working. Let us teach our children to use 911. It is now available nationwide.)

Remulla also called on schools, stakeholders and the public to become more familiar with emergency response systems and protocols.

He said preparedness requires continuous learning, especially as the country prepares for major disasters such as the “Big One.”

“The process of learning never stops, and today is an example of that. Today we learn to prepare, today we learn to react. Today we learn that in cases of emergencies, alam natin kung ano ang mangyayari,” he said.

Remulla also underscored the role of teachers in school safety.

“I pay homage to the teachers. A lot is on your shoulders. The responsibility is on you to take care of the children,” he said.

He likewise urged the Philippine National Police and Bureau of Fire Protection to continue strengthening their capabilities as first responders.

The DILG said it would continue working with the Department of Education and other agencies to improve school safety protocols.