The activity was aimed at enhancing the readiness of students, teachers, school personnel, and communities to respond to disasters and other emergencies, while improving coordination among government agencies, local authorities, schools, and other stakeholders.

The regional police office said the drill also reinforced the importance of timely emergency response and a shared responsibility in ensuring the safety and well-being of school communities.

PRO 2 Regional Director PBGEN Mariano C. Rodriguez said preparedness plays a crucial role in saving lives and emphasized the need for continued cooperation among agencies and communities.

“Preparedness saves lives. Through activities such as the NSSD, we equip our students, teachers, school personnel, and communities with the knowledge and skills necessary to respond appropriately during emergencies,” Rodriguez said.

He added that the drill highlighted the importance of coordination and cooperation among stakeholders in maintaining public safety.