“The turnover of these two fully electric shuttles is an important milestone—not only for Movem and Barangay Bel-Air, but also for sustainable mobility at the community level,” Movem President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph M. Menchavez said on Thursday.

Movem’s role will extend beyond supplying the vehicles, with the company also set to support Bel-Air’s charging requirements through infrastructure and support systems needed to sustain its EV operations.

The arrangement gives Movem another avenue to deploy its end-to-end electric mobility services as it seeks to capture growing demand from local communities, government units, and private organizations shifting to electric transport.

“Movem remains committed to supporting Barangay Bel-Air every step of the way as it continues to set the benchmark for sustainable and progressive local governance,” Menchavez said.

Barangay Bel-Air Captain Cynthia Cervantes said the deployment would provide residents, particularly senior citizens, with a cleaner and more accessible transportation option within the community.

“With the arrival of two new electric shuttles for our residents, we celebrate another step toward a cleaner, greener, and more accessible Barangay Bel-Air. These e-jeeps will provide our residents with a safer and more convenient mode of transportation while helping reduce our carbon footprint for future generations,” Cervantes said.

Movem is Meralco’s wholly owned end-to-end electric mobility solutions provider.

The company is building its EV business around vehicle deployment, charging infrastructure, and related support services as it targets wider adoption of electric transport in the country.