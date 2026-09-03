A co-founder of Ms. magazine, Steinem emerged as one of the most recognizable voices of the feminist movement beginning in the late 1960s, spending decades advocating for gender equality, reproductive rights and women’s political participation.

Steinem began her career as a journalist. In 1963, she gained national attention after going undercover as a Playboy Bunny to report on the working conditions of women at New York’s Playboy Club. She later said a 1969 gathering where women publicly discussed abortion rights helped propel her into activism.

She went on to co-found Ms. magazine in the 1970s, helping create a national platform for feminist issues at a time when women’s rights were becoming an increasingly powerful political and cultural movement.

Throughout her career, Steinem remained an outspoken advocate for reproductive freedom and equality, frequently traveling to speak at universities, rallies and community events across the United States.

Her influence extended across generations of activists and helped make her one of the defining figures of modern American feminism.