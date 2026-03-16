Oscars 2026 pays tribute to Keaton, Redford, Reiner, and O’Hara

Rachel McAdams, who co-starred with the late great Diane Keaton in The Famly Stone, stepped up to the podium to pay tribute to her mentor and friend, who she described as "...a legend with no end." She spoke of how Keaton, in the first ten years of alone of her stellar five-decade long career, already had films like Annie Hall, The Godfather, and Reds in her filmography. "...There isn't an actress of my generation who was not inspired by and enthralled with her absolute singularity," said McAdams. "She wore so many hats, literally and figuratively: actress, artist, author, activist. But no hat more important to her than being mother to her two children."

The actress also paid tribute to "fellow Canadian," the beloved comedian Catherine O' Hara, saying "She made us laugh until we cried."

To honor the iconic director and actor Robert Redford was his friend, singer and actress Barbra Streisand. The two were co-stars in the 1973 drama The Way We Were. She described him as an "...intellectual cowboy who blazed his own trail," and lauded him for his political convictions and courage. She closed her tribute by dedicating and singing a few lines from the theme song of their film.