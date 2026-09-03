Two Minneapolis police officers suffered gunshot wounds, while a third sustained a non-gunshot injury. All three were reported in stable condition, with officials saying they were expected to recover.

One civilian victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died after being taken to a hospital. At least three other civilians were injured.

The suspected gunman was later found dead inside the building. Authorities said the suspect was known to police, but investigators had not publicly established a motive as of Wednesday night.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation, while the FBI also offered federal resources.