He made a spectacular start to his PGT campaign this year, ruling the season-opening ICTSI Lakewood Championship in Cabanatuan City last March in dramatic fashion. He drained an eagle on the final hole to edge Korean Taewon Ha by one stroke, capping a memorable week highlighted by a course-record 10-under 62 in the opening round.

Quiban then shifted his focus to the regional circuits, where results have not always gone his way. But the stretch of competition has provided valuable opportunities to fine-tune his game, and he is hoping to bring the benefits of that experience to Summit Point.

His return, however, will hardly make the task any easier.

A crack field of established champions, rising young guns and foreign aces is also set to battle for the fifth leg of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit, guaranteeing four days of high-level action at a venue making its return to the PGT calendar.

Summit Point last hosted the tour in 2017, when it staged the ICTSI Players Championship. Its return is expected to provide a stern test, adding another dimension to what promises to be a wide-open title chase.

Caliraya Springs leg winner and reigning Order of Merit champion Angelo Que is primed for another shot at the crown, with multi-titled campaigners Keanu Jahns, Tony Lascuña, Reymon Jaraula, Guido van der Valk and Zanieboy Gialon also in the mix.

Leading the charge of the younger generation are Sean Ramos, Aidric Chan, Russell Bautista, Jeffren Lumbo, Kristoffer Arevalo and Filipino-American Ivan Yabut.