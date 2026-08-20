North, needing just 10 points from the 24 head-to-head matches to retain the crown, won six of the first seven duels – ignited by Jaicee Cervantes’ 7&5 romp over Blake Aguilar in girls’ 7-10 – and halved the other, further underscoring the visiting side’s class, resolve and poise, which have defined its imposing performance all week.

The last 3 1/2 points took longer than expected, but North eventually completed the inevitable in thrilling fashion, with Zoji Edoc turning a losing stand into a clutch victory.

Edoc won the final five holes in a dramatic comeback, rallying from three down to snatch a 2-up triumph over Ethan Lago and match Cervantes’ unbeaten run.

Cervantes’ partner, Andrea Dee, also rallied to eke out a hard-fought 1-up victory over Soleil Molde, while boys’ 15-18 standout Shin Suzuki remained unbeaten for three days, capping his campaign with a 3&2 triumph over Roman Tiongko. The four players thus completed a dominant three-day run, sweeping all their matches in both team play and individual competition and showcasing impressive consistency and form throughout.

South had earlier stalled North’s march to the title by claiming five victories across various age divisions. But Rafa Anciano delivered an emphatic 5&4 win over Apple Gotiong in the girls’ 15-18 division, before Jehanne Mendoza finally sealed the championship for North with a gritty 1-up escape over Akeisha Yocte.

Mendoza appeared firmly in control, taking a 2-up lead with two holes to play. But Yocte fought back by winning No. 8, forcing Mendoza to dig deep on the final hole. She regained her composure, matched Yocte’s par, and then erupted in jubilation as her five-foot putt disappeared into the cup.

The clutch finish secured the championship-clinching 10th point for Team North, although the celebration was far from over. North went on to win four of the final eight matches, putting the finishing touches on another commanding performance in the regional showdown put up by ICTSI showcasing the country’s most promising young golfers.

Team North captain Joey Anciano credited the squad’s composure, discipline and willingness to embrace their individual roles for their victory over a strong South team.

“We started slow, but we talked to the guys and the kids and told them, ‘Just take it one hole at a time.’ By the turn, with God’s grace, we had the lead. Basically, it was unexpected. The South team was very strong, and their lineup was individually very strong, so we weren’t expecting anything. We just had to come here, play our game and take it one hole at a time,” Anciano said.

On the team’s winning formula, he added: “The key was knowing your role. In match play, obviously, there are players who lose and players who win. But knowing your role as a team is very, very important. You win as a team, you lose as a team. That’s what we did, and we were happy to get the result.”

He also stressed the importance of course management and avoiding unnecessary risks: “One of the keys was respecting the course and respecting the green speeds. There really isn’t a lot of room for risky shots, so we just had to play smart and stay disciplined.”

“This victory means so much. It really proves that it’s not just our familiarity with The Country Club or a home-course advantage. We were able to prove ourselves no matter where we were placed, and it really comes down to our talent and skill.”

South appeared to have the momentum early, but the match swung dramatically on the back nine, according to captain Boyet Zaragosa.

“It was very exciting at the start because we seized the early lead. But they took control on the back nine, and the momentum seemed to completely shift. We were leading after the first nine holes, but things turned around on the back nine, especially in the boys’ and girls’ 7-10 matches. That’s where we felt the momentum slipping away,” Zaragosa said.

While Cervantes sparked the team’s final-day charge and Mendoza sealed it, Santi Asuncion capped North’s domination by forcing an all-square result against Sebastian Sajuela in boys’ 15-18, bringing the singles matches to a close.

So outclassed were the hosts that their first point came in the form of a draw, with Lucas Revilleza blowing a late lead to allow Kenzo Tan to fight back.

After Cervantes’ win, Winter Serapio followed suit, bouncing back from a draw and a loss with a dominant 6&4 victory over Vanya Go, also in the youngest division. The win gave North the first two points, leaving its other 22 teammates to secure the eight points needed to clinch the crown.

While South showed flashes of resistance in the boys’ division, controlling nine of the 12 matches midway through the final day, North repeatedly found a way to salvage all-square matches or snatch victories in dramatic reversals. Those comebacks further underscored the team’s tremendous poise and composure in pressure-packed situations.

The result was more than another triumph for North. It was a statement that teamwork, camaraderie and the ability to quickly adapt can neutralize even the most imposing home-course advantage.