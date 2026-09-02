The increased police presence is part of the region’s preparations for the expected surge in movement of people during the holiday season, particularly in major transport hubs and other public areas.

“We want our people to enjoy the Christmas season—to travel, reunite with their families, celebrate, and make good memories. Our responsibility is to help make sure they can do that safely,” Dela Cruz said.

Police units have also been placed on heightened readiness to respond to incidents and prevent crimes that may occur in crowded areas, including theft, robbery, scams, traffic-related incidents, and other threats to public safety.

PRO MIMAROPA also urged residents and visitors to take basic precautions, particularly in crowded places. The public was advised to secure their belongings, keep children within sight, follow traffic rules, secure their homes before traveling, and immediately report suspicious activities or unattended items to the nearest police unit.

Motorists and travelers were likewise encouraged to plan their trips ahead and exercise patience and caution, especially during peak travel periods.

The heightened security measures coincide with the observance of the 32nd National Crime Prevention Week from September 1 to 7, which carries the theme “Strengthening Civilian Oversight and Collective Action for Safer Communities.”

PRO MIMAROPA said its police units will maintain visibility and readiness in communities, transport hubs, commercial establishments, and tourist destinations as the holiday season approaches.

Dela Cruz said the regional police force aims to ensure that security measures are in place ahead of the expected increase in public activity.