Filipinos can get P100,000 worth of free accident coverage simply by exploring a health insurance plan through Asian United Bank’s digital platforms under a limited-time partnership with Singlife Philippines.

The Singlife 100-in-1 Medical Plan Get-A-Quote Program runs until 30 September 2026 and is available to users of AUB’s HelloMoney and HelloPag-IBIG apps.

First-time visitors who open the Singlife Shop on either app, explore the Singlife 100-in-1 Medical Plan and complete the Get-A-Quote process will automatically receive 30 days of free P100,000 accident coverage.

The initiative is designed to encourage more Filipinos to consider insurance by making the first step toward coverage immediately rewarding.

The Singlife 100-in-1 Medical Plan covers up to 100 medical conditions, including critical illnesses, surgeries and hospital confinements, under a single policy.

Singlife Philippines President and CEO Lester Cruz said the program seeks to make insurance easier to understand and access.

“With the 100-in-1 Get-A-Quote Program, we’re making that first step not just easy, but immediately rewarding. The moment you explore your options and get a quote, you’re already protected. This is what Singlife is all about: making insurance simple, accessible, and truly valuable for every Filipino,” Cruz said.

AUB President Manuel A. Gomez said the partnership reflects the bank’s push to make financial protection more accessible through its digital platforms.

The companies said the program aims to raise insurance awareness while giving customers an accessible way to explore health protection.

The free accident coverage is available only to eligible first-time visitors who complete the required Get-A-Quote steps within the campaign period.