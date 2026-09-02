Before their return, personnel of the Philippine Embassy in Moscow visited the OFWs at a temporary detention center in Yakutsk on 31 August to check on their condition and welfare.

Their return tickets to the Philippines were provided by the Russian government.

Upon arrival, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) assisted the eight OFWs and arranged post-repatriation assistance.

The assistance includes temporary accommodation, if needed, transportation and allowances for their onward travel to their respective provinces, as well as appropriate financial assistance.

Their return was facilitated through coordination among OWWA, the Department of Migrant Workers, the Philippine Embassy in Moscow and the Migrant Workers Office-OWWA Berlin, in cooperation with other concerned agencies.