“We are appealing to the legislators to please amend the law para madagdagan ang mga measures at gumanda ang mga ipapatupad natin hindi lang sa law enforcement but para sa public and other agencies na makatulong sa monitoring at regulations ng lahat ng mga transactions digitally. At least meron tayong maayos na identification and authenticity,” Asueta said during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

The ACG chief said stronger identity authentication would help authorities prevent cybercrime and trace individuals behind fraudulent online activities.

He also proposed limiting SIM ownership to five per person across public telecommunications entities.

“So kailangan din natin ng at least ilimit natin ang ownership ng SIM Cards to at least five per person across the public telecommunication entities. Hindi po yung napakarami,” Asueta said.

“Kailangan din natin bantayan ang distribution at redistribution ng mga SIM cards. Hindi yung nagkalat ang SIM card na bibilhin mo sa market or kahit saan yan,” he added.

Asueta also proposed prohibiting the transfer of registered SIM cards without proper documentation and requiring their cancellation before replacement.

766 cybercrime suspects arrested

Meanwhile, Asueta reported that the ACG arrested 766 individuals for various offenses from January to July 2026 during 818 police operations.

Online selling scams remained the most prevalent offense, with 576 cases recorded during the seven-month period.

The ACG also referred 968 cases, conducted 15,917 cyber patrol activities and completed 1,519 digital forensic examinations.

Its operations also resulted in the rescue of 149 victims and 81 convictions.

“The PNP ACG is steadfast in its mission to fortify cyber intelligence, sharpen investigative and forensic capabilities, intensify cyber patrols, and expand public awareness programs to effectively address emerging cyber threats,” Asueta said.