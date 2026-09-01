The cabin crew coordinated with ground personnel, who made a radio announcement regarding the missing device.

An airline passenger agent eventually located the laptop and returned it to the passenger.

Before the turnover, however, the passenger was asked to open the laptop for verification.

“Ay, may bomba ’yan,” she allegedly responded.

(Oh, there’s a bomb in there.)

Following standard security protocol, the cabin crew immediately alerted PNP-AVSEGROUP personnel, who arrested the passenger.

Authorities are preparing a criminal complaint for possible violation of Presidential Decree 1727, which penalizes the malicious dissemination of false information or the willful making of threats concerning bombs and other explosives.

The investigation remains ongoing.

PNP-AVSEGROUP director Brig. Gen. Dionisio Bartolome Jr. reminded travelers that bomb jokes are treated seriously at airports.

He said aviation security authorities would continue to act swiftly on such incidents to protect passengers and ensure aviation safety.