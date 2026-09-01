“Further damage and losses are expected in affected regions as assessment and validation are ongoing,” the DA said.

The weather disturbances have damaged 64,234 hectares of agricultural areas and wiped out 63,921 metric tons (MT) of production.

Rice accounted for half of the total damage, with losses reaching P1.42 billion across 58,232 hectares. Lost rice production stood at 41,607 MT, equivalent to 0.21 percent of the government’s 20.29-million-MT production target for the year.

Corn losses reached P103.04 million, covering 1,723 hectares and 3,598 MT of lost production. The volume represents 0.04 percent of the country’s 8.80-million-MT annual corn production target.

Damage also extended to cassava, high-value crops, fisheries, livestock and poultry, and agricultural and fisheries infrastructure, machinery, and equipment.

Losses have been reported in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

As the damage mounts, the DA said it has lined up P609.79 million worth of agricultural inputs, including rice, corn, and vegetable seeds and planting materials, for affected farmers and fishers.

The National Food Authority has also released 9,260 bags of palay-milled rice to affected local governments in Ilocos, Cagayan, Central Luzon and MIMAROPA.

Another P35.67 million in indemnification is available through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation for 5,005 insured farmers and fishers.

The DA is also watching for spillovers into markets, with its regional offices monitoring commodity prices and market flows to deter profiteering.

KADIWA trucks are being mobilized to help move agricultural commodities and assistance into affected areas, while help desks have been set up at the Benguet AgriPinoy Trading Center and La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post to monitor vegetable flows and assist affected farmers.