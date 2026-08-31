The collaboration brings procurement and financing closer together in a single ecosystem, potentially making it easier for healthcare providers to access equipment needed to expand services, modernize facilities and improve patient care.

“At Security Bank, our BetterBanking promise is to make banking simple, fast, and personal. Healthcare providers make critical investments every day to improve patient outcomes, and we're committed to helping them access the resources they need to grow, modernize, and serve more people,” said Pamela Edejer, senior vice president and assets business head of Security Bank.

Dr. Bidder aims to streamline the process of sourcing medical equipment by connecting healthcare institutions with procurement opportunities. The addition of financing options allows providers to consider funding alongside their equipment purchases.

Dr. Loysa Orense, president of Vireo Loadworks Inc. and project lead for Dr. Bidder, said investments in healthcare ultimately benefit patients and communities.

“At the heart of every healthcare investment is a patient waiting for better care, a family hoping for better outcomes, and a community deserving more. Dr. Bidder is about making those better outcomes possible, by giving healthcare providers the resources to grow, modernize, and reach more people. Because when we invest in healthcare, we’re not just building facilities or acquiring technology. We’re investing in lives,” Orense said.

The partnership comes as healthcare institutions face the continuing need to upgrade equipment and technology while managing capital requirements.

By linking equipment procurement with financing, Security Bank and Dr. Bidder said they aim to give healthcare providers a more seamless path toward investments that can strengthen their capacity to deliver medical services.