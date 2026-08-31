“We are continuously monitoring the situation and our crews are ready to attend to any possible electricity service concern in areas that might be affected by the inclement weather,” Zaldarriaga said.

Meralco also urged billboard owners to temporarily roll up their billboards to reduce the risk of structures being toppled by strong winds.

The utility advised residents in flooded areas to stay away from downed power lines and submerged electrical facilities, turn off their main power switch if safe to do so, and avoid using flood-damaged appliances.

Customers were also advised to ensure electrical equipment and wiring are completely dry and inspected by a licensed electrician before use.