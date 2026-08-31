Prior to the post-game press conference, the American mentor told Sotto that he will talk to his contacts in the Heat organization to check whether there will be an opportunity for the 7-foot-3 big man to realize his dream of becoming the first homegrown Filipino in the NBA.

“I still think you can get into the league (NBA),” Cone told Sotto before the press briefing.

”I’ll find a way. I’ll talk to Miami. I’ll see what I can do. Would you be willing?”

Sotto nodded in response.

Cone has a solid Heat connection. Four years ago, he joined the organization to serve as guest assistant coach of the Heat in the NBA Summer League.

Aside from that, he is also a very good friend of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, the Filipino-American protege of Miami president Pat Riley.

Right now, Sotto is a free agent following the expiration of his contract with the Koshigaya Alphas in the Japan B.League. Reports have it that he is mulling the possibility of going back to the United States either to go back to school to join a Division I team in the National Collegiate Athletic Association or to try his luck again in the NBA Summer League.

But with Cone tapping his connections in Miami, Sotto could get another shot at the NBA. After all, the Heat are rebuilding after acquiring superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as Klay Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bobby Portis in the off-season to help Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell make another run for an NBA title.

“You can dominate,” Cone told Sotto, who dropped 13 points and 16 rebounds and three assists in their victory over Iran. “I love to have you, man.”