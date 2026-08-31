Eala, seeded No. 17, opens her campaign against American qualifier Mary Stoiana on Wednesday at 8:40 a.m. (Manila time) at the Lance Armstrong Stadium inside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

“Unbelievable competitor. The improvement she’s made in her game and, add to that, the support that she has, she really is great to watch,” Henman said.

“I love her attitude and that spirit. So as an outsider, I’m very happy with that pick.”

Henman’s prediction is hardly a shot in the dark.

Eala has built a reputation for taking down bigger names since her breakthrough run at the Miami Open last year, where she defeated Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek en route to the semifinals.

She repeated the feat at the Berlin Tennis Open last June, knocking out world No. 2 Elena Rybakina and world No. 10 Elina Svitolina on her way to another semifinal appearance.

But Eala saved her biggest statement for the Washington Open last August, where she captured her first WTA title.

The Filipina ace beat Asian Games champion Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 32, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the Last 16 and Svitolina in the quarterfinals before stunning four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.

She then capped the run by beating world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the final.