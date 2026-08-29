Ahead of her first-round showdown with world No. 122 and home bet Mary Stoiana, Eala said a year of competing against the sport’s best players has given her greater confidence to make a deep run at Flushing Meadows.

On paper, the Filipino ace has the upper hand against the 23-year-old Stoiana, who survived the US Open qualifiers and delivered a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Yue Yuan of China to formalize her main draw inclusion.

“I have experienced so much growth in the past year and so many milestones in my career. I’ve gotten to work closely with so many amazing tennis players. I’ve gotten to experience more of their work ethic, being in this environment a lot more,” Eala said.

“I’ve gotten to compete against the best of the best a lot more frequently.”

Eala was scheduled to open her campaign on Monday, with the time and venue yet to be announced as of press time.

But even before hitting her first ball in the main draw, the Filipina ace has already made her presence felt in New York.

A sea of Filipino flags greeted Eala during the “Stars of the Open” exhibition against world No. 14 Iva Jovic, with Filipino fans turning up in force at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I think at the forefront of everything is gratitude. I’m very grateful for the support that my fans give me and that my supporters give me,” Eala said.