Alexandra “Alex” Eala will represent the Philippines at the upcoming Asian Games despite a schedule that overlaps with several Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) events, according to Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) secretary general and Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco.
Eala’s participation was confirmed Friday, with the Asian Games tennis tournament scheduled immediately after the Singapore Tennis Open, which runs from 21 to 27 September.
Tiangco said Eala will travel to Singapore following the US Open to compete in the WTA 500 event before heading to Nagoya, Japan, for the Asian Games.
Aside from the Singapore Tennis Open, two WTA 1000 tournaments — the China Open and Wuhan Open — are also scheduled while the Asian Games is ongoing.
Despite the scheduling conflicts, Eala opted to represent the Philippines in the continental competition.
Eala previously won bronze medals in the singles and mixed doubles events at the previous edition of the Asian Games. She also captured her first Southeast Asian Games gold medal last year.
Tiangco expressed optimism about Eala’s chances at the upcoming Asian Games, noting her strong motivation when representing the Philippines.
The winner of the Asian Games tennis tournament will earn direct qualification to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
For now, Eala is awaiting her first-round opponent at the 2026 US Open after earning the No. 17 seed in the Grand Slam tournament.