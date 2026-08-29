Alexandra “Alex” Eala will represent the Philippines at the upcoming Asian Games despite a schedule that overlaps with several Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) events, according to Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) secretary general and Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco.

Eala’s participation was confirmed Friday, with the Asian Games tennis tournament scheduled immediately after the Singapore Tennis Open, which runs from 21 to 27 September.

Tiangco said Eala will travel to Singapore following the US Open to compete in the WTA 500 event before heading to Nagoya, Japan, for the Asian Games.