The Speaker urged Filipinos to look back on the legacy of the country’s heroes and embody the values they fought for amid a rapidly changing world.

“In a time when the world is changing rapidly, we must return to values that should not change: honesty in word and deed, respect for others, concern for those in need, courage to stand up for what is right, and love for our country,” Dy said in a video message.

He stressed that Filipinos should “choose to be good” at every opportunity, noting that nation-building depends not only on the country’s leaders but on the participation of ordinary citizens.

“We just have to choose to be good Filipinos–every day, in every opportunity. Because a more prosperous and strong Philippines is not built only by leaders. It is built by every Filipino with concern and determination,” Dy said.

He added that helping people in need is one way Filipinos can honor and continue the legacy of the country’s heroes.

“Now, it is our turn to continue that legacy,” Dy said. “This is the true face of heroism in our time.”