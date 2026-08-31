The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), through Coast Guard Station Pampanga, continued its rescue and evacuation operations across the province on 30 August 2026.
CGS Pampanga’s Coast Guard Sub-Stations augmented personnel and sustained rescue, forced evacuation and transportation assistance operations in flood-affected communities due to heavy rainfall associated with the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).
In San Simon, augmented personnel from the Coast Guard Inspector General and Internal Affairs Service (CGIG-IAS), together with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Mabalacat CDRRMO and San Simon MDRRMO, conducted forced evacuation operations.
Meanwhile, CGSS Santo Tomas, along with the Marine Environmental Protection Unit (MEPU) Pampanga and the Philippine Army, also conducted forced evacuation operations in Santo Tomas.
Augmented personnel from the Maritime Security and Law Enforcement Command (MARSLEC) and Maritime Security and Law Enforcement Training Institute (MSLETI), together with CDRRMO San Fernando personnel, conducted rescue operations in Barangay San Pedro, San Fernando, Pampanga.
CGSS Masantol and CGSS Macabebe also sustained “Libreng Sakay” operations in coordination with the Philippine Army and CGLSC personnel to assist residents affected by flooding.
“CGS Pampanga continues to sustain disaster response operations and inter-agency coordination to ensure the safety and protection of communities affected by flooding throughout its Area of Responsibility.”