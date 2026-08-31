The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), through Coast Guard Station Pampanga, continued its rescue and evacuation operations across the province on 30 August 2026.

CGS Pampanga’s Coast Guard Sub-Stations augmented personnel and sustained rescue, forced evacuation and transportation assistance operations in flood-affected communities due to heavy rainfall associated with the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).

In San Simon, augmented personnel from the Coast Guard Inspector General and Internal Affairs Service (CGIG-IAS), together with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Mabalacat CDRRMO and San Simon MDRRMO, conducted forced evacuation operations.