Shoppers will gain exclusive access to hundreds of premium products originally crafted for the export market, meaning many of these world-class items cannot be found in conventional local retail stores. Every purchase directly empowers participating small and medium enterprises from all across the country, ensuring that each deal snagged directly supports the livelihoods of local artisans, designers, and the regional communities they serve.

The venue features six curated galleries—five dedicated to shopping and one to inspiration. Visitors can begin their journey in Gallery 1 with the Special Exhibit & Design Library, tracing 50 years of Philippine design evolution. From there, shoppers can explore five retail galleries featuring incredible markdowns: heritage-inspired crafts at Gallery 2 (Traditional Arts & Crafts); stylish apparel, accessories, and textiles at Gallery 3 (Fashion, Textile, & Accessories); statement furniture and lighting at Gallery 4 (Furniture & Lighting); home decor, gift items, and holiday accents at Gallery 5 (Home Decor, Gifts, & Holiday Decor); and artisanal food, health, and wellness items at Gallery 6 (Food, Health, & Wellness).

Whether refreshing your home, updating your wardrobe, or getting an early start on holiday gift shopping, visit early to secure the best selection. The Likhang Filipino End-of-Season Sale runs 1–15 September 2026, at the Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City, open Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Take the deal, celebrate local creativity, and shop world-class Filipino craftsmanship this September!

For more information, visit their official website at likhangfilipino.com.ph or follow Likhang Filipino on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and announcements.