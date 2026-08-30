“Let our universities erect monuments not to presidents and political dynasties, but to the students, workers, peasants, teachers, journalists, and ordinary Filipinos who fought for democracy and social justice,” it added.

However, PLM Chairman Edward Serapio defended the decision, saying the university sought to recognize Marcos’ support for education and the construction of the PLM Medicine and Allied Sciences Building.

“I stand by the principle that the honor was conferred in grateful recognition of the President’s support for education and for the construction of the PLM Medicine and Allied Sciences Building,” Serapio said.

“The intention was to acknowledge this tangible contribution that advances learning and strengthens opportunities for our students,” he added.

CONTEND rejected the idea that educational support should determine who receives the university’s highest honorary distinction, arguing that universities have a responsibility to preserve the memory of those who resisted authoritarian rule.

“The university must stand with the people, not with political power,” the group said.

“Who stood with the Filipino people when democracy was under attack? Our answer is clear. We stand with the martyrs. We stand with the people. We stand with those who fought dictatorship,” the group added.