“This is what we want: LGUs (local government unit) collaborating with PSC and the NSA (national sports association). Stronger partnerships mean stronger programs. If the PSC is making an investment, we want the LGUs to invest as well. The collaboration is much stronger when that’s the deal,” Gregorio said.

“My vision is to establish dedicated sports clubs for every sport, in close collaboration with local government units and the Department of Education.’’

The launch drew 125 kids who participated in clinics and friendly competitions, guided by Rafa Merino Rodriguez, Head Coach of the Philippine Women’s National Futsal Team.

“We don’t have land for football fields, but we have plenty of wooden basketball courts spread across 17 barangays. With the help of the PSC and PFF, we can now transform these spaces into futsal venues,’’ said Zamora, emphasizing the city’s unique advantage.

“This is our first futsal program, and we are excited for the youth and even adults who love football.”