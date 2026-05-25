PSC dangles hefty cash rewards

President Marcos unveiled the groundbreaking initiative on Sunday during the opening ceremony of the 66th Palarong Pambansa, to be implemented by the PSC in partnership with the Department of Education, organizer of the Games that showcase the finest student-athletes from elementary and secondary divisions nationwide.

"I am happy to announce to all of you that the Philippine Sports Commission will set aside incentives for medalists in regular spirts and para games as recognition for your efforts,” said President Marcos in a video message.