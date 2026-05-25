PSC dangles hefty cash rewards

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — For the first time in the storied history of the Palarong Pambansa, the Philippine Sports Commission has earmarked P10 million in cash incentives for medal winners, following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to revitalize the national grassroots sports program.
President Marcos unveiled the groundbreaking initiative on Sunday during the opening ceremony of the 66th Palarong Pambansa, to be implemented by the PSC in partnership with the Department of Education, organizer of the Games that showcase the finest student-athletes from elementary and secondary divisions nationwide.
"I am happy to announce to all of you that the Philippine Sports Commission will set aside incentives for medalists in regular spirts and para games as recognition for your efforts,” said President Marcos in a video message.
"I know that you would all do your best. You will learn a lot from this Palaro that you will use wherever you go. It is here that you will learn about perseverance, respect, discipline and concern for others.”