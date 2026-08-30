Emergency crews in Nepal pumped oxygen into a buried hydroelectric tunnel late Saturday, offering a critical lifeline to more than 100 workers trapped following catastrophic flooding in the region.

The site, part of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, has become a key focus of rescue efforts as the combined number of people missing in Nepal and China approaches 3,000.

Nepali Home Minister Sudan Gurung said heavy excavation was underway to allow a rescue team to enter the tunnel.