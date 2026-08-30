Here in the capital, floodwaters have entered homes in San Isidro, Dolores, downtown San Fernando, and even in areas not frequently flooded — including St. Jude Village. Also inundated were Sindalan, Ramar Village, Del Pilar, Cutud, Maimpis and Sto. Nino.

The Genesis and Victory Liner bus terminals stood knee-deep in floodwaters Saturday evening. Levels receded Sunday morning — only to rise again when heavy rains returned by the afternoon. On Saturday night, hundreds of commuters were left stranded, unable to get to work, return home, or travel to Bataan, Olongapo, Zambales, and Metro Manila, as both terminals along Jose Abad Santos Avenue toward SM City Pampanga remained impassable.

"Nakakapagod na itong ulan eh. Di pa tayo tapos sa nakaraan, eto na naman ngayon — extreme pa," said Kaye Bernabe, a commuter stranded at the Genesis terminal. "Nakaka-fatigue talaga at abala sa biyahe lalo’t baha na din dito sa terminal."

"Sayang ang kita kasi arawan kami," added Cecilia Aquino, who works in Olongapo City.

Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag, inspecting major roads Sunday, urged residents to remain vigilant as rains continue.

"Medyo nagsubsibe na yung baha dito, pero kailangan pa rin nating lagi mag-ingat kasi nagpapatuloy ang ulan," she warned.

"Bayanihan talaga ang kailangan ngayon. Salamat sa ating mga konsehal at pribadong sektor na tumutulong. I assure our Fernandinos na hindi po tayo bibitaw dito — magpapatuloy tayong tumulong, mag-rescue, at magbigay ng babala sa ating mga residente."

As rains show no sign of letting up, authorities remind residents across the province to stay alert, keep emergency supplies ready, and heed official advisories.

The Department of Health Cental Office also cautioned the public against wading in floodwaters, warning of the increased risk of leptospirosis and other flood-borne diseases.

Residents are advised to wear protective boots or avoid floodwaters entirely, and to seek medical attention immediately if wounds or open skin come into contact with contaminated water.