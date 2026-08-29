



Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag also made a solemn visit to Barangay San Isidro to comfort the family of the resident who died in the landslide in Danum. She confirmed the local government granted permission for the funeral and that CDRRMC was notified to coordinate evacuation protocols should the situation require it.



"We want to be there — not just dropping off goods, but standing with our people. Whether it's bringing food, helping evacuate, or simply being there when they're grieving," Caluag said.



These efforts follow the immediate rescue and evacuation operations in St. Jude Village, where city teams were deployed as soon as waters began rising.



Even as the crisis continues, the city government remains on full alert, coordinating with national agencies and community leaders to keep all Fernandinos safe.



"Kailangan maipaabot natin lahat ng tulong sa kanila. Nagpapatuloy tayo sa rescue efforts, sa relief distribution, at sa pagtutok sa bawat pamilyang apektado — hindi tayo titigil hanggang kailangan," Caluag assured.



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