SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Days after unprecedented flooding submerged communities including St. Jude Village, the City Government of San Fernando, led by Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag, continues to mount a full, coordinated response — combining rapid relief distribution, ground monitoring, and personal outreach to families hit hardest by the ongoing crisis brought by the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat PH).
The city government distributed DSWD Family Food Packs to affected communities, including Unisite Subdivision in Barangay Del Pilar and the Muslim Community in Barangay San Pedro Cutud. The relief effort was organized through the combined support of the city government, DSWD, and local response teams. Caluag personally oversaw relief operations across barangays to ensure that aid reaches every affected family.
Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag also made a solemn visit to Barangay San Isidro to comfort the family of the resident who died in the landslide in Danum. She confirmed the local government granted permission for the funeral and that CDRRMC was notified to coordinate evacuation protocols should the situation require it.
"We want to be there — not just dropping off goods, but standing with our people. Whether it's bringing food, helping evacuate, or simply being there when they're grieving," Caluag said.
These efforts follow the immediate rescue and evacuation operations in St. Jude Village, where city teams were deployed as soon as waters began rising.
Even as the crisis continues, the city government remains on full alert, coordinating with national agencies and community leaders to keep all Fernandinos safe.
"Kailangan maipaabot natin lahat ng tulong sa kanila. Nagpapatuloy tayo sa rescue efforts, sa relief distribution, at sa pagtutok sa bawat pamilyang apektado — hindi tayo titigil hanggang kailangan," Caluag assured.
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