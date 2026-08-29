A landslide inside an industrial park along Tipo Road near the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) in Subic Bay Freeport claimed the lives of two people and left two others injured on 29 August 2026.
According to a report by the Intelligence and Investigation Department (IID), two workers died after a slope protection collapsed at the Tipo High-Tech Park (THEP). The two victims were identified as Feng Jiahan, a 26-year-old Chinese national, and Ramos Ernesto Jr Palomo, a 47-year-old Filipino truck driver of AM-SAR Trucking. Both victims were reported dead on arrival (DOA).
Two other victims who survived the ordeal are identified as Rommel Adion, helper of AM-SAR trucking, who incurred a fracture from the waist down; and Jay Jomar Azuela, a 27-year-old driver of MSK.
According to Adion, he and Ramos were at the Fubong Company for a warehouse transfer around 12:30pm when the slope protection collapsed.
Azuela, on the other hand, was in the area to fetch the MSK worker near Fubong Company when the incident happened.
The three were caught in the collapse of the said infrastructure, along with 26-year-old Fubong Company worker Feng Jiahan. The four were immediately rushed to the nearest hospitals.
Feng was rushed to the Allied Care Experts (ACE) Medical Center-Baypointe, where he was pronounced DOA. Ramos was taken to the James L. Gordon Memorial Hospital (JLGMH), where he was also declared DOA.
Doctors at the JLGMH stated that Azuela sustained multiple abrasions, while Adion suffered an undetermined fracture pending the result of his X-ray.