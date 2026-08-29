Two other victims who survived the ordeal are identified as Rommel Adion, helper of AM-SAR trucking, who incurred a fracture from the waist down; and Jay Jomar Azuela, a 27-year-old driver of MSK.

According to Adion, he and Ramos were at the Fubong Company for a warehouse transfer around 12:30pm when the slope protection collapsed.

Azuela, on the other hand, was in the area to fetch the MSK worker near Fubong Company when the incident happened.

The three were caught in the collapse of the said infrastructure, along with 26-year-old Fubong Company worker Feng Jiahan. The four were immediately rushed to the nearest hospitals.

Feng was rushed to the Allied Care Experts (ACE) Medical Center-Baypointe, where he was pronounced DOA. Ramos was taken to the James L. Gordon Memorial Hospital (JLGMH), where he was also declared DOA.

Doctors at the JLGMH stated that Azuela sustained multiple abrasions, while Adion suffered an undetermined fracture pending the result of his X-ray.