One parcel, measuring 9,204 square meters, was covered by an administrative patent and an original certificate of title (OCT). Another, covering 5,000 square meters, was registered through judicial or ordinary land registration and also carried an OCT.

A third parcel, measuring 181,077 square meters, was covered by a homestead patent and a transfer certificate of title (TCT), while the fourth, covering 193,027 square meters, was also registered under a TCT.

“All of these will likewise be turned over to the Ombudsman fact-finding team for their further appropriate action,” he said.

The LRA has been checking the origin and history of land titles covering reclaimed areas in the Taguig portion of Laguna Lake based on documents provided by the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA).

“I requested the LRA to backtrack the history of the issued OCTs (original certificates of title) and other modes of titling, so we will find out how they were manipulated with the end in view of filing criminal charges against those responsible,” Lacson said.

The PRA has said unpermitted reclamation areas in Taguig could be subject to forfeiture in favor of the national government. Lacson previously said the agency found that no permit had been secured for the reclamation activities under investigation.