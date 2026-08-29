Adamson leaned on Frances Mordi, who led all scorers with 17 points, while Lhouriz Tuddao, Princess Dote, and Red Bascon chipped in six points apiece.

After controlling the opening two sets, the Lady Falcons continued to keep the Lady Knights at bay in the third, with Mordi and Bascon delivering key conversions before Tuddao sealed the sweep with an off-speed hit.

“Syempre, we prepared for this game and I let the players do the work during the game. I'm very happy [with] how they responded and sa ginagawa [nila],” Adamson head coach JP Yude said.

The Lady Falcons also showcased their depth throughout the match, with Yude pleased with the contributions of his players.

“We're always thinking na kung sino talaga pwede namin magamit, nagagamit. And so far, all of them, kahit sinong i-pasok, they are contributing.”

Rheina Merwa was the lone double-digit scorer for Letran with 10 points, while Judiel Nitura added seven.