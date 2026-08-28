SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) is bringing government hazard data into its investment and property planning to reduce disaster risks across its growing portfolio of businesses and assets nationwide.

The parent company of the SM group said Friday it has partnered with the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) to use hazard and risk information in decisions involving its properties, operations, and future investments.

Under a memorandum of agreement, SM will use GeoRiskPH, a government platform that consolidates information on natural hazards and related risks.