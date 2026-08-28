SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) is bringing government hazard data into its investment and property planning to reduce disaster risks across its growing portfolio of businesses and assets nationwide.
The parent company of the SM group said Friday it has partnered with the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) to use hazard and risk information in decisions involving its properties, operations, and future investments.
Under a memorandum of agreement, SM will use GeoRiskPH, a government platform that consolidates information on natural hazards and related risks.
The agreement was signed by Timothy Daniels, consultant and head of investor relations and sustainability of SM Investments, and PHIVOLCS Director Teresito C. Bacolcol.
SM will tap GeoRiskPH tools such as HazardHunterPH Pro, Geomapper PH, PlanSmart and GeoAnalyticsPH to assess potential hydrometeorological and geological hazards affecting its facilities, assets and operational sites.
The information will be incorporated into decisions involving properties, business continuity plans, asset management and longer-term investments.
“SM has always taken a long-term view of its investments. Understanding the risks around our properties and operations helps us make better decisions about where and how we invest,” Daniels said.
“Working with DOST-PHIVOLCS gives us access to the country’s scientific expertise and better information to strengthen our businesses and the communities we serve,” he added.
By incorporating government hazard information and scientific methodologies into its planning, SM expects to better identify physical risks before making investment and asset-management decisions.
Bacolcol said partnerships with businesses can also strengthen the country’s overall disaster preparedness.
“Partnerships like this with the private sector contribute significantly in helping us better understand the country’s multi-faceted needs regarding resilience,” Bacolcol said.
“The government actively encourages more public-private partnerships of this nature, as integrating data-driven hazard tools in businesses is essential for sustainable national development and effective disaster risk reduction.”