It highlighted the broader vision of Chairman Gregorio, who underscored his advocacy of “From Grassroots to Gold, From Gold to Greatness.” He explained that the PSC’s mission is not only to discover talent but to nurture it within the athletes’ own communities.

“We are building regional training centers all over the country so that athletes can train and compete in their regions without having to uproot themselves and move to Manila. Development must be accessible, and excellence must be cultivated where athletes live and dream,” said Gregorio.

Governor Dolor, in his address, emphasized that sports in Oriental Mindoro is not merely about chasing medals but about shaping lives and communities.

“There’s no fight in sports. Every time there’s a big game, there’s zero crime. In sports, everybody is peaceful. I see sports as an investment to develop our people not only physically but mentally and emotionally,’’ said Dolor.

``Sa bawat pisong manggagaling sa PSC at sa national government para sa aming sports facilities, katumbas na halaga ang ilalaan namin upang matiyak na maayos at tuluyang matapos ang mga pasilidad na ito,” added Dolor.

Under his administration, Oriental Mindoro has seen remarkable progress. The province has built 27 new gymnasiums and repaired 57 more, creating accessible venues for training and competition.

Athletes are rewarded generously, with cash incentives reaching up to P500,000 for gold medalists in national tournaments.

This commitment has fueled a surge in participation: the athlete base expanded to 3,300 student athletes in 2026, who collectively won 348 medals in the MIMAROPA Regional Athletic Association meet, a dramatic rise from just 64 medals in 2024 and 207 in 2025.

“Sports is a vehicle that makes people’s lives worth living. Everybody wins, nobody loses,” said Dolor.

National representation has also grown, with 112 qualifiers in the Palarong Pambansa, up from 45 in 2023, and 90 delegates in the Batang Pinoy Games 2025, compared to only 32 in 2023.

To further strengthen grassroots programs, the PSC turned over new sports equipment for table tennis, badminton, basketball, volleyball, and football, ensuring that young athletes have the tools they need to train and compete.

Dolor also revealed plans for a swimming pool, softball, and baseball fields inside the Naujan complex, ensuring a comprehensive sports infrastructure.

The province continues to invest in inter-collegiate and inter-town tournaments, reinforcing community-based sports as a foundation for talent discovery. Dolor emphasized that these are investments, not expenses, designed to sustain long-term athletic growth.

Oriental Mindoro Chief of Staff Nette Dela Cruz-Dalupan reminded participants of the province’s identity phrase, “Mahal Tana”—a rallying cry that stands for Mangyan, Halcon, Tamaraw, Naujan Lake. It symbolizes Oriental Mindoro’s heritage and pride, now extended to its sports ambitions.

Gregorio further emphasized that the PSC’s direction rests on three clear goals: athletes’ welfare, construction of sports facilities, and sports tourism.

These pillars, he said, are designed to ensure that athletes are supported holistically, that infrastructure keeps pace with ambition, and that sports become a driver of local pride and economic growth.

“Grassroots programs must be the foundation, but they cannot remain the ceiling. Our challenge is to transform local talent into national champions, and national champions into global contenders. That is the journey from grassroots to gold, and from gold to greatness,” said Gregorio.

The Oriental Mindoro Sports and Youth Summit gathered an impressive roster of national sports leaders and experts, each contributing vital perspectives to the province’s growing sports agenda.

Governor Dolor shared a comprehensive report on the current status of sports development in the province, highlighting both achievements and future plans. His message was reinforced by Vice Governor Antonio “CA Jojo” Perez Jr., who underscored the provincial government’s commitment to supporting youth initiatives and ensuring that sports remain a central pillar of community engagement.

Chairman Gregorio opened the discussions by laying out the regional sports development priorities and strategic direction, setting the framework for how Oriental Mindoro can align with national goals.

Adding depth to the summit’s technical discussions, PSC Commissioner Fritz Gaston spoke about bridging grassroots athletes to elite sports, emphasizing pathways for young talents to reach higher levels of competition.

Complementing this, National Academy of Sports Executive Director Francis Carlos Diaz shared best practices in athlete-centered coaching, reminding participants that success begins with nurturing the individual needs of every young athlete.

The summit also tackled modern challenges in sports promotion. PSC Chief of Staff Prof. Louise Jashil Sonido presented insights on leveraging social media, outlining trends and strategies to maximize visibility and engagement for athletes and programs.

Meanwhile, veteran sports journalist June Navarro addressed the importance of maintaining high standards in mainstream sports reporting, ensuring that coverage remains credible and impactful.

On athlete well-being, Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) President Marcus Manalo discussed sports psychology, offering best practices to enhance performance while safeguarding mental health.

Finally, Prof. Jocel Regino of the Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization (PHINADO) closed the session with a strong reminder on integrity in sports through his talk, “Play true, play clean,” stressing the importance of anti-doping education for every young athlete.