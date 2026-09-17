The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cleared Arthaland Corp.’s rental pool program and a P15-million public offering by ACE Medical Center-Pateros Inc., widening alternative investment and fundraising channels for the property and healthcare sectors.

At its 15 September meeting, the Commission En Banc rendered effective Arthaland’s registration statement covering 166 consolidated leasing agreements under its Consolidated Leasing Solution (CLS) Program, subject to compliance with remaining requirements.

The approval allows Arthaland to pool smaller commercial units and lease them as a single space, with participating unit owners receiving a pro-rata share of net rental income.

Of the 166 leasing agreements, 142 cover units in a Cebu City property project while the remaining 24 involve units in Taguig City.

Arthaland launched the CLS Program to improve the accessibility and leasing visibility of smaller office units. It acts as the exclusive leasing agent for multiple owners by consolidating commercial units on designated lease pool floors.

Buyers of commercial units on these floors are automatically enrolled in the program and entitled to a pro-rata share of the net rental income generated by the covered units.

The program was registered under the SEC’s Securing and Expanding Capital in Real Estate Non-Traditional Securities (SEC RENT), which streamlines registration for real estate companies offering investment contracts through rental pool arrangements.

Implemented through SEC Memorandum Circular No. 12, Series of 2024, SEC RENT covers arrangements where buyers contribute property units to a rental pool managed by the developer or a third-party operator in exchange for profits from leasing them to third parties.

Separately, the SEC considered favorably ACE Pateros’ direct public offering (DPO) worth up to P15 million.

The Commission En Banc rendered effective the hospital operator’s registration statement covering 260,000 common shares, also subject to compliance with remaining requirements.

ACE Pateros will offer 15,000 common shares, divided into 1,500 blocks of 10 shares each, at P1,000 per share. The minimum subscription is one block.

The company expects to net about P14.28 million, which will partially fund the purchase of medical equipment. The proceeds are scheduled for disbursement in the fourth quarter.

The shares will be offered to medical specialists and their relatives, as well as the public, and traded over the counter through the hospital’s internal staff on a first-come, first-served basis.

ACE Pateros filed the offering through the Securing and Expanding Capital for Hospital Entrepreneurs program, which streamlines public offerings used to finance hospital projects and expand the medical industry’s access to capital.