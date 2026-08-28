DOST-Caraga Regional Director Noel M. Ajoc said the agency has been tasked to lead nationwide AI capacity-building efforts for MSMEs that work with the department.

“We are tasked by our Undersecretary for Regional Operations to lead the capability building of MSMEs that are partners of the DOST nationwide. We already trained around more than 160 personnel who will also train [other] MSMEs who work with the DOST,” Ajoc said.

The partnership with Limitless Lab, the Philippine implementing partner of the ASEAN Foundation’s Artificial Intelligence for MSME Advancement in ASEAN (AIM ASEAN) Programme, will focus on developing certified trainers and providing businesses with practical AI tools and resources.

The ASEAN-wide program aims to train 100,000 MSMEs across the region’s 10 member states, with the Philippines targeting 17,500 enterprises by 2027.

DOST-Caraga, meanwhile, aims to assist 1,000 MSMEs by early next year as part of the department’s broader target.

Ajoc said one of the biggest barriers to AI adoption among small businesses remains a lack of awareness, despite the availability of tools that entrepreneurs can already use.

“For small businesses, they can actually use a lot of AI technologies online. Hopefully, they will go for that,” he said.

He added that the DOST is also working toward wider deployment of locally developed AI products, including the Decentralized Intelligent Machine Exchange Repository (DIMER), a platform developed by the DOST-Advanced Science and Technology Institute that provides access to AI models.

The partnership was signed during the opening of the Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Week in Caraga on Aug. 26.

DOST-Caraga said its initial experience with 250 MSME trainees showed strong interest among entrepreneurs, signaling growing potential for AI adoption even as many small businesses remain at an early stage of digital transformation.