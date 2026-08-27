UP Baguio said it does not condone any form of falsification or misrepresentation, stressing that false claims contribute to the spread of disinformation.

University officials urged the public to exercise due diligence and verify academic credentials through official university channels before sharing claims online or making decisions based on unverified information.

Cases of academic and professional misrepresentation have surfaced in various sectors in recent years. In 2021, the Professional Regulation Commission flagged individuals posing as medical professionals without valid licenses or credentials, highlighting the risks that false qualifications pose to public safety and institutional integrity.

Reports of fake diploma operations offering counterfeit transcripts and certificates have also prompted employers and higher education institutions to strengthen credential verification procedures.

Under Philippine law, the falsification of certain documents may result in criminal liability under the Revised Penal Code.

UP Baguio stressed that protecting the integrity of institutional records is critical to preserving educational standards and preventing public deception.